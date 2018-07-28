Steelers G Ramon Foster Carted Off With Possible Knee Injury

Pittsburgh Steelers left guard Ramon Foster has suffered a lower leg injury of some sorts during the team’s Saturday’s training camp practice.

Foster, who is in his tenth season, was carted off the practice field with what looks to be a right knee injury. He was replaced by B.J. Finney after leaving the field.

A former undrafted free agent out of Tennessee, Foster has made 115 total regular season starts for the Steelers so far during his career. The Steelers oldest offensive lineman is currently in the final year of a three-year contract.

We’ll have to wait and see if Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin addressees the seriousness of Foster’s injury at the conclusion of practice.

The Steelers lost fellow offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins for the season to a quad injury earlier during the offseason.

Foster down. Ben (black shirt) with him. pic.twitter.com/e68UegSL7X — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) July 28, 2018