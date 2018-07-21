Steelers History Of Active PUP List Players Under Mike Tomlin

The Pittsburgh Steelers will report to Latrobe on Wednesday for the start of their 2018 training camp and by that evening we should know if any players will begin their time at Saint Vincent College on the team’s Active PUP (Physically Unable To Perform) list.

In his first 11 seasons as the Steelers head coach, Mike Tomlin has had at least one player begin training camp on the team’s Active PUP list. Below is a year-by-year list of the players who opened Steelers training camp on the Active PUP list since 2007 along with the nature of the injury that landed them there.

Now is also a great time to refresh everyone’s memories as to the importance of the Active PUP list and the rules associated with it.

In order for players to be eligible for the Reserve PUP list come the start of the regular season, they must have ended the preseason on the team’s Active PUP list. Also, a player must be placed on the Active PUP list before he takes part in any training camp practice. If a player does not start training camp off on the Active PUP list and then proceeds to suffer an injury during a practice or a preseason game, he is not eligible to be placed on the list and thus will not be eligible for the Reserve PUP list, either. Additionally, once any player is removed from the Active PUP list and resumes practicing, he’s no longer eligible to go back on the list.

As of right now, it’s unclear if any Steelers players will need to begin the team’s 2018 training camp on the Active PUP list. With that said, it will be surprising if at least one player isn’t placed on the list come Wednesday evening. It seems like every year we get a surprise or two.

2007

RB Verron Haynes (knee)

LB Derek Rehage (thumb)

2008

G Chris Kemoeatu (triceps)

S Troy Polamalu (hamstring)

NT Casey Hampton (conditioning)

2009

WR/KR Stefan Logan (foot)

2010

G Chris Scott (foot)

ILB Andre Frazier (knee)

2011

WR Hines Ward (thumb)

G Chris Kemoeatu (knee)

TE Eugene Bright (shoulder)

2012

OLB James Harrison (knee)

OLB Jason Worilds (wrist)

NT Casey Hampton (knee)

S Damon Cromartie-Smith (shoulder)

T Max Starks (knee)

RB Rashard Mendenhall (knee)

2013

TE Heath Miller (knee)

TE David Johnson (knee)

ILB Sean Spence (knee)

NT Alameda Ta’amu (hamstring)

2014

S Mike Mitchell (groin)

RB Alvester Alexander (groin)

2015

QB Bruce Gradkowski (shoulder)

T Mike Adams (back)

OLB Shawn Lemon (Achilles)

C Maurkice Pouncey (foot)

CB Senquez Golson (shoulder)

2016

WR Shakim Phillips (sports hernia)

TE Lardarius Green (ankle)

2017

WR Sammie Coates (knee)

WR Canaan Severin (conditioning)