Steelers Make No Selections In 2018 Supplemental Draft

It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise but the Pittsburgh Steelers did not make any selections in the 2018 Supplemental Draft. It’s a story worth paying attention to – and writing about – because this group is one of the most talented in years.

Two players were taken in today’s draft. Cornerback Sam Beal was selected by the New York Giants with the third pick in the third round. And corner Adonis Alexander went to Washington in the 6th. Both teams will forfeit their respective picks in the 2019 draft.

It’s the first time since 2015 any player was taken in the supplemental draft. Beal’s 3rd round selection is the highest one since the Cleveland Browns nabbed Josh Gordon in the second round back in 2012.

Pittsburgh did attend Mississippi State safety Brandon Bryant’s Pro Day workout. Bryant, however, was not selected by any club. He becomes a free agent and eligible to sign with any team. Perhaps that’s the route the Steelers would go for some extra depth on their 90 man roster, now without the cost of a draft pick.

The fact the Steelers are unlikely to receive any compensatory picks in 2019 may have played some factor in their decision to sit the draft out.

In addition to Bryant, two other players eligible weren’t selected: Oregon State LB Bright Ugwoegbu and Grand Valley State RB Martayveus Carter.

The Steelers have never selected a player in the supplemental draft, a streak which continues after today.

UPDATE: The New York Jets are expected to sign Bryant, according to Tom Pelissero.