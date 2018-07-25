Steelers News

Steelers Officially Sign Eli Rogers, Waive/Injured Trey Johnson

It’s not even the first day of camp and we have roster moves. The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have officially signed WR Eli Rogers and placed him on the Active/PUP list. In a corresponding move to remain at a 90 man roster, they have waived/injured cornerback Trey Johnson.

The Rogers move had been announced earlier Wednesday after he visited with the team. Mike Tomlin also announced Rogers will begin camp on the Active/PUP list while he rehabs from the torn ACL and meniscus injury suffered in the playoff loss to Jacksonville. Rogers won’t be able to practice until he comes off Active/PUP. Tomlin did not offer a timetable for when that will happen.

Johnson suffered a shoulder injury and didn’t take part in the team’s conditioning test. He will revert to injured reserve shortly, ending his season, and could be released with an injury settlement in a couple of weeks. A rookie, he was a promising UDFA out of Villanova. That leaves the Steelers with eight healthy corners.

