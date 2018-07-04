Steelers S Terrell Edmunds Now One Of 11 Unsigned First-Round Draft Picks

The Atlanta Falcons reportedly signed wide receiver Calvin Ridley to his four-year rookie deal on Wednesday and according to my count, that leaves 11 of this year’s first-round selections unsigned. Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds is one of those 11 players.

So, whats the holdup right now when it comes to the Steelers getting Edmunds signed? More than likely it has to do with the offset language and former NFL agent Joel Corry has already done a great job earlier in the offseason when it comes to defining that part of contract negotiations with first-round selections.

With Ridley signed now signed, Edmunds becomes the highest drafted player outside of this year’s top 10 that remains unsigned. It’s worth noting, however, that the player selected this year immediately after he was, Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Taven Bryan, also remains unsigned. So, why is that notable?

“It will be interesting to see whether Jacksonville signs 29th-overall pick Taven Bryan to a contract where his salary guarantees have offsets. The Jaguars haven’t required offsets for their last six first-round picks, which have all been in the top five of the draft,” Corry wrote for CBS Sports right after the draft.

Could it be that Edmunds and his representation from CAA are waiting to see what ultimately happens with Bryan’s contract as it relates to offsets? I suppose it’s possible. That could also explain why this year’s 30th and 31st overall selections currently remain unsigned as well. By the way, one of those two players, New England Patriots running back Sony Michel, has the same representation that Edmunds does.

In case you’re curious, last year the Steelers signed their first-round selection, outside linebacker T.J. Watt, on June 14. In fact, you have to go all the way back David DeCastro in 2012 to find a Steelers first-round selection that wasn’t already under contract by July 4. DeCastro ultimately signed his rookie deal on July 24 of 2012. The year prior to that, defensive end Cameron Heyward didn’t sign his rookie contract until July 29, 2011. That was ore than likely related to the NFL lockout delays, however.

The Steelers will almost certainly have Edmunds under contract by the time the team reports to training camp. However, it will be worth watching to see if he signs his deal before or after Bryan does.

Unsigned 2018 First-Round Draft Picks

QB Baker Mayfield (1st overall)

RB Saquon Barkley (2nd overall)

QB Sam Darnold (3rd overall)

CB Denzel Ward (4th overall)

QB Josh Allen (7th overall)

LB Roquan Smith (8th overall)

OT Mike McGlinchey (9th overall)

S Terrell Edmunds (28th overall)

DT Taven Bryan (29th overall)

CB Mike Hughes (30th overall)

RB Sony Michel (31st overall)