Steelers’ Seven Shots – Sunday, July 8, 2018

Every Sunday during the offseason I plan on recapping for you seven items related to the Pittsburgh Steelers and the rest of the NFL that may have fallen through the cracks the past week that should be worth your time to read or view. This weekly feature will be entitled “Steelers’ Seven Shots.”

Shot #1 – Hall of Fame Steelers linebacker Jack Lambert turns 66 on this Sunday and below are a few videos that celebrate his great NFL career.

Happy birthday to The Man of Steel, Jack Lambert!

The @ProFootballHOF linebacker played 11 seasons with the @steelers and won 4 Super Bowls pic.twitter.com/xT2GFQ8D7V — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) July 8, 2017

Shot #2 – 35 years ago today the Steelers opened up their annual training camp in Latrobe with a lot of uncertainty surrounding quarterback Terry Bradshaw. Below is the story that John Clayton wrote for the following day in The Pittsburgh Press concerning the topic. Here is a link to a larger version of the story as well. Bradshaw went on to only play in just one game that season and it was late in the year against the New York Jets.

35 years ago (7/8/83): #Steelers‘ QB situation uncertain with Bradshaw injured. #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/eTN05AiIfT — PGH Sports History (@PGH_Sports_Date) July 8, 2018

Shot #3 – Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com had a recent story on rookie Steelers wide receiver James Washington, the team’s second-round draft pick this year, and his continued involvement with his family’s farms.

The Steelers' latest receiver project is as down-home as they come. All James Washington wants to do this summer is restore a 1986 Chevy C10 and cruise through Walmart. https://t.co/KqIiCVjZw4 — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) July 6, 2018

Shot #4 – Thanks to Pro Football Focus, we now have the exact number of times that rookie Steelers ruining back Jaylen Samuels lined up at various positions on the field during his 2017 season at North Carolina State. Keep in mind, however, that Samuels was very, very rarely asked to block throughout his college career at any position and especially when lined up at fullback and tight end.

New #Steelers HB Jaylen Samuels was used primarily in the slot for @PackFootball last season, but he played all over the field. His 2017 snaps by position: Slot Receiver: 458

HB: 83

TE: 79

FB: 62

Outside WR: 33

QB: 15#SteelerSpotlight — PFF PIT Steelers (@PFF_Steelers) June 28, 2018

Shot #5 – First Take’s Stephen A. Smith went off on former NFL quarterback turned analysts David Carr for his very recent criticism of Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and it made for an entertaining segment on what is normally a very blasé show.

Shot #6 – In case you missed it, we had former Steelers quarterback Charlie Batch on The Terrible Podcast this past Friday and it turned out to be a great interview as we talked about the younger quarterbacks on the roster in addition to a few other key topics. If you’ve yet to hear it, it begins right around the one-hour mark of the show.

Shot #7 – The NFL roster of game officials for the 2018 season will include seven first-year NFL officials among the group of 121, the league announced this past week. You can click here for the complete 2018 NFL roster of officials, including crew assignments, which may change during the season due to injury, schedule conflicts, etc.