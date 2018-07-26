Steelers Sign CB Malik Reaves, Release T Bryce Harris

The Pittsburgh Steelers first training camp practice of 2018 is about to get underway and the team made a roster move just prior to that happening.

The Steelers have signed free agent cornerback Malik Reaves to a one-year contract, the team announced Thursday. He will wear No. 38. To make room for him on the 90-man roster the Steelers released tackle Bryce Harris with the designation of non-football illness.

Reaves, who was originally signed in May by the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Villanova following a tryout invite, measured in at his pro day at 5117, 200-pounds. He reportedly ran his 40-yard dash in 4.62-seconds and did 16 reps on the bench. In his four seasons at Villanova, Reaves registered 4 interceptions and 187 total tackles. The Chiefs had waived Reaves in the middle of June.

As for the Steelers releasing Harris on Thursday, the veteran journeyman tackle had failed to finish the team’s conditioning test run on Wednesday. He was originally signed in June.