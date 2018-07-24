Steelers Trying To Turn Matt Feiler Into The New Chris Hubbard

We’ve touched on the topic before but the Trib’s Chris Adamski has a deeper dive into Matt Feiler and his work at center. During spring workouts, Feiler saw reps at the pivot, a new position for him, but one that will only increase his versatility and value.

It’s the Pittsburgh Steelers attempt to make Feiler the swing-linemen, capable of playing pretty much anywhere along the offensive line. And fill the void left by Chris Hubbard, who cashed in nicely with the Cleveland Browns at the start of the offseason.

Feiler discussed the process with Adamski.

“I was told after this past season to start taking center reps, snapping to whoever is around,” Feiler said during minicamp. “So I just kind of took that and ran with it. It’s better for me (in regards to career longevity) – and I want to help this team out, too.”

According to the Trib, he worked “extensively” at center during OTAs and minicamp. It remains to be seen how much time he’ll get there in training camp; after all, Hubbard didn’t see many snaps there because of the unlikelihood of him actually playing there. But Maurkice Pouncey is regularly rested, opening the door for Feiler to see some work.

Pittsburgh quietly picked him up from Houston, claiming him off waivers in 2015, a year in which they revamped nearly their entire practice squad. Feiler played tackle in college but in the NFL, has mostly shifted inside to guard. He got a cup of coffee against the Detroit Lions last year before starting the regular season finale versus Cleveland, holding his own and generally playing well.

Feiler becomes all the more important following Jerald Hawkins’ quad injury that knocked him out for the year. In that, it essentially locked up Feiler’s roster spot as the, worst case scenario, 8th offensive linemen on the 53 man roster.

Even if he doesn’t elevate his game to the likes of Ramon Foster or even Hubbard, Feiler was another great find along the offensive line. And another feather in Mike Munchak’s cap for molding him into a valuable backup piece.