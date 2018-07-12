Steelers Week Three Preseason Game To Air Nationally

If you’re out of market, you’ll be able to catch at least one Pittsburgh Steelers preseason game this year. And it’s the most important of the four.

The team’s Week Three matchup versus the Tennessee Titans will air on NFL Network, according to a press release issued moments ago. The game will take place Saturday, August 25th, at 4 PM/ET. It’s Pittsburgh’s first home game of 2018.

Here is @nflnetwork's live preseason game schedule. As a reminder, live preseason games on @nflnetwork will be blacked out in the local markets of the participating teams pic.twitter.com/PLuEGcKiem — NFL Media (@NFLMedia) July 12, 2018

The third preseason game is traditionally viewed as the “tune-up” where the starters see the most action before the regular season kicks off. Ben Roethlisberger is likely to play one quarter, the rest of the starters a little bit longer.

As the tweet notes, if you are local to the Burgh, the game will be blacked out on NFLN. Instead, it’ll be shown on KDKA.

It’s the Cleveland Browns getting a lot of love from the league this year, no doubt due to selecting Baker Mayfield with the #1 pick. They air three times, including the first national game of the year. The Steelers and the Browns will go head-to-head to open up the regular season.

As a reminder, here is the full Steelers’ preseason schedule.

Week 1: August 9th at Eagles (7 PM/ET)

Week 2: August 16th at Packers (8 PM)

Week 3: August 25th vs Titans (4 PM)

Week 4: August 30th vs Panthers (7:30 PM)