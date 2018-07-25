Steelers WR Eli Rogers Will Open Training Camp On Active PUP List

The Pittsburgh Steelers re-signed wide receiver Eli Rogers on Wednesday as the team reported to Latrobe for the start of training camp and head coach Mike Tomlin told the media later in the day that the former undrafted free agent out of Louisville will be placed on the Active PUP list until he’s ready to start practicing.

Rogers, who tore his ACL in the Steelers playoff loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, is still rehabbing from his surgery, according to Tomlin, who added that the wide receiver had been doing so this offseason at UMPC.

“He was still going through the process of recovering from his injury,” Tomlin said of Rogers. “We’ll do what’s appropriate in terms of that. We’ll get a sense of where he is in the rehabilitation process and when he is ready, whenever that is, we’ll proceed.”

Tomlin said Rogers will be the only player to start training camp on the Active PUP list. Even so, tackle Bryce Harris failed to finish the annual conditioning test run, according to Tomlin, and he’ll likely start camp on PUP as well. We’ll have to wait and see what the official transaction sheet says. Additionally, cornerback Trey Johnson (shoulder) did not participate in the run on Wednesday along with a few select veteran players that Tomlin gave passes to such as center Maurkice Pouncey, guard Ramon Foster and defensive lineman Cameron Heyward.

The fact the Steelers have a very small Active PUP list is a great sign when it comes to the overall health of the team. Last year, now former Steelers wide receivers Sammie Coates and Canaan Severin were the two players placed on Active PUP list to start camp.