The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers 2018 Camp Opening, Show Beginnings, Gurley Deal, Day-One Talk, & More

Season 9, Episode 1 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Friday show, David Todd and I get things started by taking a quick look back at how this show originally came about and how we think it has evolved over the years.

After reminiscing a little, David and I move on to talk about the opening of the 2018 Pittsburgh Steelers training camp and that includes going over the main talking points from reporting day. We discuss the coaching of Mike Tomlin and how he has handled his recent criticism from former outside linebacker James Harrison. As part of that discussion we discuss how Tomlin differs from New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

We go over what transpired on the fields of Saint Vincent College Thursday afternoon and if there were any real surprises during the team’s first training camp practice of 2018. We go over the early camp transactions and that includes the team re-signing wide receiver Eli Rogers.

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley recently signed a lucrative contract extension, so David and I review his deal specifics and compare them to the offer we think Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell recently turned down.

The Steelers hope to have defensive lineman Stephon Tuitt and Cameron Heyward on the field together a lot more than they have the last two seasons. I have some interesting snap counts for us together related to that topic to go over.

How worried are we about the Steelers defense in 2018? We go over our concerns and if we feel the unit has a chance to be top-10 in 2018. We talk about quarterback Ben Roethlisberger arriving fit and trim this year and discuss a few more players the Steelers need solid efforts and full health from in 2018.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

