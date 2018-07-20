The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers DL Position Preview, Harrison Comments, Additional Bell Fallout, & More

Season 8, Episode 126 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Friday show, Alex Kozora sits in for David Todd again and we get right to talking more about the Pittsburgh Steelers failing to come to terms with running back Le’Veon Bell on a contract extension earlier this week.

We discuss several new numbers related to Bell’s failed deal that have come in and go over several things that the running back’s agent has said during interviews since Monday. We look forward at the Steelers potential running back group in 2019 as well. We also make sure to shoot down some recent speculation about Bell put out there by some well-known NFL insiders.

Former Steelers outside linebacker James Harrison made some media rounds on Thursday so we go over a few things he said about head coach Mike Tomlin. Former Steelers tackle Max Starks recently had a few interesting things to say about quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, so we go over his comments.

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs talked recently about the scheme the new Steelers offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner is expected to run so we go over his quotes. We also talk about the gap between how the NFL and college is closing.

Alex and I preview the Steelers defensive line group late in this episode and then take some listener questions that came in via the Twitter machine. We close the show with a quick recap about the joint statement released Thursday by the NFL and NFLPA concerning the anthem policy.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

