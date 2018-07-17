Season 8, Episode 125 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Tuesday show, David Todd is back in the main chair again and we get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers failing to come to terms with running back Le’Veon Bell on a long-term contract extension by the Monday 4:00 p.m. deadline.

We discuss why Bell likely didn’t take the reported deal from the Steelers and go over the early numbers being thrown around. We discuss what options the Steelers have with Bell moving forward and what kind of money he might look to get from another team during the 2019 free agent signing period.

We go over a few things that Adam Schefter of ESPN had to say about Bell Monday morning and specifically discuss his speculation that Bell might sit out games in 2018.

With Bell likely out of the picture until the start of the regular season, David and I discuss the two other younger running backs on the roster we hope to see play extensively during the preseason. We talk about what the Steelers running back situation might look like in 2019 and if the team will ultimately spend an early-round draft pick on one.

We close out this show by talking about the Steelers possibly signing kicker Chris Boswell to an extension during training camp in addition to discussing former Steelers defensive tackle Gabriel Rivera, who passed away Monday night at 57.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Failure To Sign Le'Veon Bell Long-Term, His Future Past 2018, Rivera Passing & More

