The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Injury Updates, Foster’s Future, ILB Battle, QB Depth & More

Season 9, Episode 2 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Monday show, David Todd and I get things started by talking about the injury suffered by Pittsburgh Steelers guard Ramon Foster over the weekend and he dodged a big bullet. We talk about Foster’s play last season and how Pro Football Focus graded him. We also discuss his future past the 2018 season.

The Steelers suffered a few more injuries during their Sunday training camp practice so we review all of them and what head coach Mike Tomlin had to say.

We go over a few of the early prime training camp observations through four practices and talk more about the battle between inside linebackers Tyler Matakevich and Jon Bostic and how it compares to the one that took place in 2002.

We go over the Steelers depth chart at the quarterback position behind starter Ben Roethlisberger and what might happen to Joshua Dobbs should he fail to make the 53-man roster this year.

We briefly discuss Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown wanting the team to sign former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

