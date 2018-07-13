Season 8, Episode 124 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Friday show, Alex Kozora sits in for David Todd again and we get right to giving our final thoughts on Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell ahead of Monday’s contract extension deadline.

We move on to recap an extensive stat study I did on Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger as it relates to his end zone throws the last five years. We also discuss other red zone issues the Steelers have had and if we can put our fingers on exactly what elements need to be improved starting in 2018.

The Steelers pass defense was horrible in 2017 when it came to defending against passes of 20 yards or longer. Alex and I review the stats and speculate on if those numbers will improve in 2018.

Will safety Terrell Edmunds or wide receiver James Washington win the Steelers Rookie of the Year award in 2018? We discuss that topic and if Washington can easily beat the stats registered in 2017 by wide receiver Martavis Bryant.

We move on to preview the Steelers offensive line position group ahead of training camp getting underway. We talk extensively about the backend of the offensive line depth chart and which players are most-likely to make the final 53-man roster.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

Thanks for listening and don’t forget to call or email with questions or comments and please pass us along to your friends!

The new message hotline is (814) 429-YINZ

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers OL Position Preview, Big Ben Stat Study Recap, Deep Pass Defense & More

As always we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two Daves talking Steelers football. Download it to your iPod or mp3 player and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions and they can be sent to theterriblepodcast[[AT]]gmail.com and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can follow David on Twitter @DavidMTodd and me @Steelersdepot You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 124 of Season 8 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n