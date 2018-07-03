The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers RB Position Preview, Artie Burns, James Washington, Season Predictions & More

Season 8, Episode 121 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Tuesday show, Alex Kozora sits in for David Todd again and we get right to previewing the Pittsburgh Steelers running back group with the start of training camp less than a month away.

Has there ever been a running back that started his career with the Steelers who went on to have continued success after leaving Pittsburgh? We discuss that topic briefly.

What kind of red zone threat will Steelers rookie wide receiver James Washington be in the NFL? We go over his college production in that area of the field in an effort to answer that question. We also discuss as few challenges Washington will face in his transition to the NFL.

I am currently contextualizing all the receptions that Steelers cornerback Artie Burns allowed during the 2017 regular season and Alex go over what that research has shown us thus far.

Former NFL players turned analysts James Jones and Maurice Jones-Drew predict the Steelers to go 10-6 in 2018 and as part of that they have Pittsburgh being swept by the Cleveland Browns. We briefly go over their recent seemingly crazy thoughts on the Steelers 2018 schedule.

Former Steelers wide receiver coach Richard Mann recently had a few nice things to say about wide receiver Antonio Brown and head coach Mike Tomlin, so we recap his comments to close out this episode.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

