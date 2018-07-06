The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers TE Position Preview, Backup QB Battle, Charlie Batch Interview, Villanueva Streak & More

Season 8, Episode 122 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Friday show, Alex Kozora sits in for David Todd again and we get right to talking more about the Pittsburgh Steelers backup quarterback battle between Landry Jones and Mason Rudolph and if the rookie has a legitimate shot at winning it.

Steelers tackle Alejandro Villanueva has an impressive streak going when it comes to consecutive games started at left tackle. We tell you why it’s impressive when it comes to Steelers history as part of this segment.

Did former Steelers guard Alan Faneca miss out on an All-Pro award in 2003 because he switched to left tackle? We discuss that topic and how it relates to Faneca’s push to be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Alex and I contextualize a recent stats-related tweet sent out by Pro Football Focus concerning the passes caught last season by Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell.

We move on to preview the Steelers tight end position group ahead of training camp getting underway. We talk extensively about Vance McDonald, Jesse James, and Xavier Grimble in addition to the other young tight ends currently on the 90-man roster.

We close this episode out with an interview with former Steelers quarterback Charlie Batch. Charlie gives us insight on Rudolph’s arm strength entering the NFL, the battle for the backup job this summer in addition to some thoughts on Jones and Joshua Dobbs.

Charlie also talks some about how things transpired in 2004 when Ben Roethlisberger was a rookie as well what happened with the quarterback depth chart in 2010. We get him to also talk some about his final career start in 2012 against the Baltimore Ravens.

This is a great interview and you won’t want to miss it. Make sure you are also following Charlie on Twitter at @CharlieBatch16 and watch him during the preseason on KDKA-TV.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

