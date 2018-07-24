The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Top 2018 Camp Storylines, 53-Man Roster Prediction, ESPN QB Rankings, & More

Season 8, Episode 127 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Tuesday show, David Todd is back in the main chair and we get things started by talking about the rules of the training camp Active PUP list. From there, we talk about the Pittsburgh Steelers still trying to sign safety Terrell Edmunds, the team’s first round draft pick, with training camp reporting day being Wednesday.

Free agent wide receiver Eli Rogers is currently on the visit trail and so David and I discuss his plight to find a new team and why it is that he maybe hasn’t re-signed with the Steelers. From there, we discuss this year’s wide receiver depth chart with camp about to get underway.

On Monday I released my final 53-man roster prediction ahead of training camp starting and David and I quickly review it. We also cover the top storylines for the Steelers that we’ll be watching over the course of the next several weeks.

Is this year’s group of undrafted free agents the best the Steelers have had in several years? We discuss that topic in addition to talking about how just one UDFA has managed to make the Steelers initial 53-man roster in a span of the last four seasons.

ESPN.com released their annual QB rankings on Tuesday so David and I go over where Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger finished in the poll and give our thoughts on the entire list of 32.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

