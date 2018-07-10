Season 8, Episode 123 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Tuesday show, Alex Kozora sits in for David Todd again and we get right to talking about the quickly approaching contract deadline for Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell.

I have now contextualizing all the receptions made during the 2017 season at North Carolina State by Steelers rookie running Jaylen Samuels and Alex and I go over what the tape shows regarding where he caught most of his passes and where he lined up at.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger didn’t have a great statistical 2017 season overall when it came to his red zone pass attempts into the end zone. Alex and I go over the numbers and wonder if this is an issue that needs further examining.

We move on to preview the Steelers wide receiver position group ahead of training camp getting underway. We talk extensively about the backend of the wide receiver depth chart and which players are most-likely to make the final 53-man roster.

Will the Steelers have anything to do with this year’s supplemental draft? Alex and I briefly discuss that topic once again.

2018 figures to be a crucial year for Steelers tight end Xavier Grimble and we go over what he’s done so far during his career and what we hope he shows this year during training camp and the preseason.

We close out this episode by answering a few listener questions that came in via Twitter.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

Thanks for listening and don’t forget to call or email with questions or comments and please pass us along to your friends!

The new message hotline is (814) 429-YINZ

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers WR Position Preview, Big Ben’s 2017 EZ Attempts, Samuels’ 2017 Catches & More

As always we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two Daves talking Steelers football. Download it to your iPod or mp3 player and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions and they can be sent to theterriblepodcast[[AT]]gmail.com and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can follow David on Twitter @DavidMTodd and me @Steelersdepot You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 123 of Season 8 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n