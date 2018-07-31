Video: Le’Veon Bell Working On Building Hand Strength At Strip Club

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell isn’t likely to be around the team until Week 1 of the regular season but in the meantime, it appears as though he’s still training in Florida. Tuesday morning, a video of Bell surfaced on the Instagram account of Marliesia Ortiz and it shows Bell working on his hand strength at what looks to be a strip club.

Bell is so involved in his hand workout that he doesn’t notice that someone has dropped a lot of dollar bills on the floor of the establishment that he’s in. A quick search on social media shows that Bell might be currently dating Ortiz. I’m not sure if that is her helping him train in the NSFW video below, however.

According to Bell’s Twitter account, the running back will be releasing another rap album in the very near future, so we can look forward to that prior to the season starting. I think we can clearly see Bell’s side of things in the video.

“My Side Of Things” coming soon pic.twitter.com/P7MqN1HLAj — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) July 27, 2018

Bell recently turned down a contract offer from the Steelers at the July 16 deadline and now isn’t expected to report and sign his $14.544 million franchise tag until after the preseason is over.

Hopefully, Bell will be ready to go for the start of the regular season. He’s caught 312 passes so far in his NFL career and it looks like his hands will be ready to potentially catch at least 75 asses passes during the 2018 season.

