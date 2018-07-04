Watch: James Conner Looks Shredded In New Workout Video

Mike Tomlin recently praised James Conner for taking a Le’Veon Bell-like approach to his sophomore season. Cutting out bad weight, getting in great shape, and ready to attack 2018 as the likely #2 back on the roster.

Based on the video Conner posted yesterday, Tomlin wasn’t exaggerating. Conner sent out a short workout video and yeah, the dude looks ready to play.

Quick but very important NSFW warning for anyone listening to the video with sound. But…it’s the 4th of July and I bet half of you are literally holding a Roman Candle right now so let the good times ride.

Even Todd Gurley, one of the top backs in the NFL, couldn’t help but notice.

Conner’s been a popular name during Steelers OTAs and minicamp. Here’s what Tomlin had to say.

“It’s been fun to watch James because he’s a classic example of a guy who’s in his second year, second lap around the track, if you will…It really looks like the transformation that Le’Veon went through as a young guy in terms of his level of conditioning and the things that he’s able to display to this point on the field.”

Ramon Foster, who has a good track record on his spring predictions, mentioned Conner too.

“He’s made two or three combat catches in the end zone, back-shoulder fades and jump-balls where you’re like, ‘this kid’s got something,’ receiver stuff, which is huge.”

Conner is likely going to get a huge opportunity in training camp, assuming Bell doesn’t get his new contract and skips out on the preseason. That’ll put Conner in the driving seat, for a little while anyway, and we’ll see how much of a jump he’s made. His rookie season was a difficult one, marred by issues in pass pro and a torn MCL that ended his season, but Conner seems all the more motivated this time around.