Bears Vs. Ravens 2018 Hall Of Fame Game Open Discussion Thread

The 2018 NFL preseason will officially get underway shortly as the Baltimore Ravens will play host to the Chicago Bears in Canton, OH at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium in the annual Pro Football Hall of Fame game.
This game between the Bears and Ravens will feature the NFL debut of Ravens rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was selected 32nd overall in the first-round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Louisville. Jackson is expected to play in the second half, according to several pre-game reports. Quarterback Robert Griffin III is expected to start the game for Baltimore.
As usual, not very many starters for either team are likely to see action in the Thursday night game that signals the start of the preseason game.
Sit back and relax and feel free to discuss this game in the comments below and I will try to add a few video highlights in this post throughout the game.
