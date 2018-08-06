Bill Cowher To Be Featured On ‘A Football Life’

The NFL Networks’ A Football Life is one of their best productions the channel produces. Now, Bill Cowher will have the chance to share his story. Two days ago, Ed Bouchette announced the ex-Steelers head coach will have an episode centered around him.

Cowher served as the Steelers head coach from 1992 to 2006, winning one Super Bowl and compiling an impressive 140-90-1 record. He was best known and well-loved for his intense attitude and “The Chin” that never hid how he felt. He was also local to the city, born in Allegheny County.

He began his career as a special teams coach for the Cleveland Browns in 1985 to 1988, moving to the secondary after two years with the team. After making the jump to become the defensive coordinator of the Kansas City Chiefs, the Rooney’s made him the successor to Chuck Noll. Large shoes to fill, no question about it, and though the Steelers never became a dynasty, Cowher made them competitive most years and replaced Noll admirably.

Though not technically retired, it doesn’t appear he’ll ever man an NFL sideline again. Cowher currently serves as an analyst for CBS’ pregame show.

If anyone has video of his introductory press conference, please share and I’ll include it. For now, here’s his resignation presser, a clearly emotional Cowher walking away to spend more time with family.

Here’s the trailer for Season 8. In addition to Cowher, the series will feature Dwight Clark, Tony Romo, and Brian Dawkins, among others.