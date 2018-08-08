Browns Draft WR Who Does Very Browns Thing

The Cleveland Browns were lauded for an impressive draft class. The luxury of two top 10 draft picks, hoping to find the future in Baker Mayfield and a potential shutdown corner in Denzel Ward. Nick Chubb could become a lead back while Austin Corbett is a no-nonsense guard.

One risk they took in it came in the 4th round, selecting Florida WR Antonio Callaway. Callaway, kicked out of school, is the definition of high risk/high reward.

Already, before their even first preseason game, they’re dealing with that risk.

Early Tuesday morning, Callaway was cited for marijuana possession by police after being pulled over at 3 AM. An updated report made mention of his car having bullets and “gun parts” after officers stopped him.

From ESPN:

“Callaway was cited for marijuana possession and driving with a suspended license after being stopped by Strongsville, Ohio, police early Sunday morning for failing to yield to oncoming traffic.

On Wednesday, the dashcam video shows Callaway getting out of his car and then being questioned by police after the ammunition and a “strap” for a handgun were found in the car.”

While this clearly isn’t the end of the world, and Pittsburgh Steelers fans are no stranger to their players getting pulled over in the preseason, it’s not a good start for a receiver with mountains of red flags.

Reportedly, Callaway blames having the pot on his friends, claiming he had the car shipped up from Florida and that someone else must have had it in there.

#Browns Antonio Callaway just had his car shipped here from Florida and hadn't used it in awhile. Others had. Didn't realize there was marijuana in it, source says https://t.co/zxohzUSBiu — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 7, 2018

Hue Jackson wouldn’t commit to playing the rookie in the Browns’ first preseason game, kicking off tomorrow night against the New York Giants.

It adds another question mark to the Browns’ receiving group. Josh Gordon still hasn’t reported to the team and they dealt Corey Coleman for a measly 7th round draft pick. Cleveland’s initial depth chart listed Callaway a starter opposite Jarvis Landry.