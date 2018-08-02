CB Trey Johnson To Remain On Steelers IR Following Shoulder Surgery

The Pittsburgh Steelers waived rookie cornerback Trey Johnson injured with a shoulder injury over a week ago and not that the Villanova product has reverted back to the team’s Reserve/Injured list after clearing waivers, the plan now is for him to remain there all season.

According to Johnson’s representation, the undrafted free agent cornerback has already had his shoulder surgically repaired and he’s looking forward to competing for a spot on the team next year.

Johnson, who reportedly measured in at his pro day this year at 5114, 184-pounds, is listed as having run his 40-yard-dash in 4.38 seconds. He was one of the Steelers 13 undrafted free agents that were originally signed back in May. He registered 120 tackles and 4 interceptions during his college career.

Johnson will stay on the team’s Reserve?Injured list with a split salary. The Steelers also gave him a $7500 signing bonus back in May.

Johnson said during the offseason that he chose to sign with the Steelers because of new defensive backs coach Tom Bradley.

“I had a quiet connection with him [Bradley] – he was the one who called me when they signed me and talked with me a little bit and I told him I wanted to be there,” Johnson said. “He was excited about having me and knows what he’s talking about. He knows his X’s and O’s.”