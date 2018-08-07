College Position Coach On ‘Blue-Collar’ Washington: ‘He’s About The Team’

If things go like many think they will Thursday night, Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver James Washington will make his NFL debut against the Philadelphia Eagles in the team’s 2018 preseason opener and see extensive playing time to boot. As you’ve all likely heard ever since he was drafted by the Steelers, Washington appears to be tailor-made for the Steel City not only when it comes to what he can potentially do on the field, but how he’ll likely carry himself when off of it as well.

In a recent interview with Sam Gannon of KOKH-TV in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Kasey Dunn, the wide receiver coach at Oklahoma State, spoke glowingly about Washington and how he believes the player he recruited and ultimately coached in college is a perfect fit with the Steelers.

Former #okstate WR @JamesWashington has been impressive in #Steelers camp. His former wide receivers coach, @kasey_dunn says "to be at a place like Pittsburgh is absolutely perfect." #steelers pic.twitter.com/DGHuwXgECs — Sam Gannon (@SamGannon87) August 4, 2018

“To be at a place like Pittsburgh is absolutely perfect,” Dunn told Gannon of Washington. “He’s a blue-collar guy, he wants to work every day. He’s not about James Washington, he’s about the team and that’s what the Steelers organization is all about. For him to come in and be behind two of the better receivers in the NFL, arguably the best receiver in the NFL, it’s a perfect transition.

“So, I’m excited about where he is, I’m excited about what he’s going to do. You know, James, going all the way back to recruiting, there’s a guy that took one visit in his time as a recruit and that was to Oklahoma State.”

Obviously, you would expect Washington’ former position coach to have nothing but nice things to say about a player he coached and especially one that won the 2017 Biletnikoff Award and was named a unanimous All-American. That said, Dunn’s characterization of Washington seems very sincere and without hyperbole.

I’ve studied all of Washington’s college tape this offseason and that has left me being super excited about the Steelers second-round draft pick this year. Here’s to hoping his NFL career gets off to a great start Thursday night in Philadelphia.