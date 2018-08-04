Contextualization Of Bucky Hodges’ 2016 Pass Targets At Virginia Tech

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed former Virginia Tech tight end Bucky Hodges a few days ago and a lot of you are probably a little bit curious as to the kind of player he is. Hodges, who posted an excellent pSPARQ score (138.8) at the 2017 NFL Combine, was mostly used as a wide receiver during his final season at Virginia Tech and that led to him registering 48 receptions for 691 yards and 7 touchdowns.

I have tracked down all but one of Hodges targets from his 2016 season and contextualized them for you below. This contextualization includes play data such as down, distance, the direction and distance the pass was thrown, in addition to a brief description of what happened. Each contextualized target is linked to the video of the play for you to watch.

Hodges’ average completed air yardage distance in 2016 was 11.64 yards. His average intended air yardage distance was 14.14 yards, however. He caught 60.8% of all passes thrown his direction in 2016 and averaged 3.19 yards after the catch. He caught 13 of the 28 (46.4%) deep passes thrown his way in 2016.

Hodges, as you will notice in this contextualization, wasn’t asked to run a lot of different routes at Virginia Tech and especially as a wide receiver in 2016. While he does have a nice catch radius, he’s not much of a leaper and at times has some questionable hands. You will see a few nice contested and 50/50 catches in his 2016 receptions, however.