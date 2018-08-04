Article

Contextualization Of Bucky Hodges’ 2016 Pass Targets At Virginia Tech

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed former Virginia Tech tight end Bucky Hodges a few days ago and a lot of you are probably a little bit curious as to the kind of player he is. Hodges, who posted an excellent pSPARQ score (138.8) at the 2017 NFL Combine, was mostly used as a wide receiver during his final season at Virginia Tech and that led to him registering 48 receptions for 691 yards and 7 touchdowns.

I have tracked down all but one of Hodges targets from his 2016 season and contextualized them for you below. This contextualization includes play data such as down, distance, the direction and distance the pass was thrown, in addition to a brief description of what happened. Each contextualized target is linked to the video of the play for you to watch.

Hodges’ average completed air yardage distance in 2016 was 11.64 yards. His average intended air yardage distance was 14.14 yards, however. He caught 60.8% of all passes thrown his direction in 2016 and averaged 3.19 yards after the catch. He caught 13 of the 28 (46.4%) deep passes thrown his way in 2016.

Hodges, as you will notice in this contextualization, wasn’t asked to run a lot of different routes at Virginia Tech and especially as a wide receiver in 2016. While he does have a nice catch radius, he’s not much of a leaper and at times has some questionable hands. You will see a few nice contested and 50/50 catches in his 2016 receptions, however.

OPP QRT TIME DWN DIST LOS RES YDS DIST DIR YAC CONTEXTULIZATION
LIB 2 0:24 3 7 LIB 18 C TD 18 22 DWR 0 Deep fade TD
LIB 3 10:10 3 6 LIB 20 C TD 20 24 DWL 0 Deep wheel left side TD
LIB 4 15:00 1 10 VT 13 C 4 -2 SIR 6 WR screen right side
TEN 1 10:32 1 10 TENN 39 I 0 19 DIR 0 Crosser off target
TEN 1 7:21 1 10 TENN 32 C -5 -5 SIR 0 WR screen right side
TEN 1 0:54 2 10 VT 20 C 11 6 SWR 5 Speed out right side
TEN 2 9:42 1 10 VT 13 C 7 6 SIR 1 Short curl right side
TEN 4 12:53 1 10 VT 31 I 0 19 DWL 0 Thrown away OOB left side
BC 1 4:30 1 10 VT 45 C 17 -2 SIL 19 WR screen left side
BC 1 3:02 2 2 BC 30 C 5 2 SWR 3 Speed out right side
BC 1 1:56 2 19 BC 34 C 17 15 SM 2 Short MOF post
BC 1 1:43 3 2 BC 17 C 9 7 SIR 2 Short curl right side
EC 2 12:37 2 6 VT 47 C 12 -2 SM 14 WR screen MOF
EC 3 9:00 1 10 VT 21 C 35 31 DWR 4 Deep right sideline
NC 1 14:28 2 10 VT 25 I 0 15 SWR 0 Caught right sideline OOB
NC 1 9:38 3 7 UNC 17 I 0 16 DWL 0 Dropped back shoulder fade left side
NC 2 1:54 2 8 UNC 29 C 28 28 DWR 0 Deep right sideline
SYR 1 1:48 1 10 VT 33 C 20 13 SM 7 Worked to MOF
SYR 2 9:56 3 9 VT 2 C 16 15 SIR 1 Deep curl right side
SYR 4 14:48 2 8 VT 48 C 27 27 DM 0 Deep seam MOF
SYR 4 13:59 1 10 SYR 10 I 0 13 SWR 0 EZ fade right side
SYR 4 13:53 2 10 SYR 10 C TD 10 -1 SIL 11 WR screen left side TD
SYR 4 4:25 2 4 VT 28 C 6 0 SIL 6 WR screen left side
MIA 1 6:30 1 10 VT 5 C 7 7 SM 0 Quick slant MOF
MIA 2 6:30 1 10 VT 17 C 9 9 SIR 0 Quick slant from right
MIA 2 5:51 1 7 MIAMI 7 C TD 7 12 SM 0 MOF EZ TD
MIA 2 2:50 1 10 MIAMI 40 I 0 34 DWR 0 Double move deep right
MIA 3 14:54 1 10 VT 25 I 0 17 DM 0 Post MOF low throw
MIA 3 13:20 2 21 VT 26 C 2 0 SIR 2 Quick WR screen to right
MIA 3 10:45 1 10 MIAMI 35 C 18 16 DIL 2 Contested post catch MOF
MIA 3 10:01 2 5 MIAMI 12 C TD 12 8 SM 4 Quick slant MOF TD
MIA 3 5:29 3 9 MID 50 C 11 11 SIR 0 Comeback right side
MIA 4 13:51 2 7 VT 36 I 0 7 SWR 0 Short curl right side off target drop
MIA 4 9:39 1 10 MIAMI 34 I 0 40 DIR 0 Deep post to EZ overthrown
PIT 1 5:47 2 11 PITT 31 I 0 34 DIR 0 Deep go to EZ too far
PIT 2 10:09 1 10 VT 21 C 36 34 DWR 2 Deep 50/50 right side
PIT 2 3:19 1 10 VT 42 C 18 15 SIR 3 MOF seam route
PIT 3 8:50 1 10 PITT 30 I 0 21 DWL 0 Deep left side OOB
PIT 3 8:42 2 10 PITT 30 C 23 20 DWL 3 Deep 50/50 left side
PIT 3 3:23 2 10 PITT 21 I 0 27 DWR 0 Deep EZ go route dropped
PIT 3 1:35 1 10 VT 32 C 20 19 DWL 1 Deep back shoulder left side
PIT 4 13:09 2 10 VT 25 C 31 29 DIR 2 Deep go right side
PIT 4 11:35 1 10 PITT 30 C 17 11 SWL 6 Out route to left side off target
PIT 4 11:02 1 10 PITT 13 I 0 13 SWR 0 Back shoulder fade to right EZ
PIT 4 5:01 1 10 PITT 39 I 0 17 DWL 0 Off target left side
DU 1 8:30 1 10 DUKE 36 C 20 17 DM 3 Great off target seam catch MOF
DU 3 3:53 1 10 VT 23 I 0 6 SM 0 Slot slant from right
DU 3 0:01 1 15 DUKE 19 C 4 -2 SM 6 WR screen right side MOF
GT 1 10:38 1 10 VT 25 C 3 -1 SIL 4 WR screen to left side
GT 2 14:54 2 3 GT 41 I 0 42 DWR 0 Deep go EZ right side PBU
GT 3 14:16 2 8 GT 24 C 8 5 SIL 3 Short curl left side
GT 4 5:43 1 10 GT 33 I 0 10 SWR 0 Comeback right side off target
ND 2 13:44 2 6 ND 35 C 8 5 SIR 3 Short curl right side
ND 4 9:13 2 7 ND 7 C TD 7 9 SWL 0 Back shoulder EZ fade to left TD
ND 4 8:30 2 5 ND 5 I 0 7 SWR 0 EZ fade to right miscommunication
UV 1 15:00 1 10 VT 25 C 10 7 SM 3 Quick short curl MOF
UV 1 15:00 2 1 VT 44 C 8 7 SWL 1 Out route left side
UV 1 7:06 2 5 UVA 47 I 0 36 DWL 0 Deep left sideline too long
1 3:29 2 7 UVA 18 I 0 7 SWL 0 Out route to left side off target
UV 2 10:47 2 2 UVA 39 I 0 30 DWR 0 Go right side dropped TD
UV 2 9:01 1 10 VT 31 C 9 8 SIR 1 Comeback right side
UV 2 4:37 1 10 UVA 46 I 0 49 DIR 0 Deep post right side tad long
UV 3 13:22 1 10 UVA 42 C TD 42 44 DWR 0 Stutter go right side TD
CLE 2 4:30 1 6 CLEM 6 I 0 10 SWL 0 Slot fade left side
CLE 3 14:25 2 16 VT 19 I 0 0 SM 0 WR screen thrown too low
CLE 3 13:33 2 10 CLEM 38 I 0 6 SWR 0 Short curl right side thrown low
CLE 3 3:26 3 9 VT 26 C 42 42 DWR 0 50/50 pass deep right side
ARK 1 12:50 1 10 VT 16 C 10 8 SIL 2 Quick slant from left thrown high
ARK 1 11:17 2 8 ARK 32 I 0 3 SWR 0 Short curl right side off target
ARK 2 8:43 3 9 ARK 42 I 0 9 SM 0 Quick slant from right contested
ARK 2 5:03 1 10 VT 8 C 15 -2 SM 17 Quick WR screen right side
ARK 2 4:27 1 10 ARK 44 I 0 39 DWR 0 Deep right sideline feet tangled
ARK 2 0:22 2 6 VT 40 I 0 10 SIL 0 Comeback left side contested
ARK 3 10:41 1 10 VT 29 C 5 5 SWL 0 Short curl left side
ARK 3 0:00 1 10 VT 24 C 15 14 SIR 1 Slant from right side
ARK 4 14:32 1 10 VT 49 I 0 5 SWL 0 Short curl left side thrown wide
ARK 4 13:24 1 10 ARK 39 I 0 9 SIL 0 Slant from left side through hands
ARK 4 3:49 3 6 VT 32 C 6 6 SIL 0 Slant behind rub from left
