The Pittsburgh Steelers re-signed wide receiver Eli Rogers to a one-year contract a little over a week ago and it has now finally been filed with the NFLPA.

Rogers is scheduled to earn a base salary of $630,000 in 2018 and was given a $25,000 signing bonus as part of the deal. His salary cap charge for 2018 is currently scheduled to be $655,000, according to former NFL agent Joel Corry.

Rogers’ cap charge is reflected in the latest NFLPA salary cap update Thursday morning. On Wednesday, the NFLPA had the Steelers with $3,780,138 in salary cap space and on Thursday morning that number dipped to $3,755,138, a decrease of $25,000, the amount of Rogers’ signing bonus as that was the only displaced amount of his total charge in the top 51 cap charges (Rule of 51).

Upon re-signing with the Steelers, Rogers was immediately placed on the team’s Active PUP list as he continues to recover from his offseason surgery to repair a torn ACL he suffered late in the team’s playoff loss last season to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The former undrafted free agent out of Louisville was spotted running on the side during the Steelers Wednesday training camp practice.

It’s currently unclear as to when Rogers might be ready to be removed from PUP and start practicing.

Contract Details For Steelers WR Eli Rogers