Coty Sensabaugh Making CB Decision A Tough One For Steelers

It’s a huge year for Artie Burns. Cam Sutton is the Wonder Kid. Brian Allen a look to the future.

Coty Sensabaugh wants to remind you he’s still here too.

It’s going to be a tough climb for him to make the roster. But Sensabaugh is doing everything you could hope for in a training camp to make that as tough a decision as possible for the coaching staff. Or in the case of injury, a better feeling about the team’s depth.

I quickly went through my notes of the first six training camp practices. Sensabaugh has allowed only six completions on 18 total targets over that span, a fantastic 33% catch percentage. That includes three consecutive incompletions during the seven shots series Wednesday afternoon.

He’s given James Washington a taste of what NFL coverage is like. Washington has burned him a couple times, highlighted by a deep completion down the right sideline early in camp, but he’s made nearly every other attempt at least a contested one. Here’s an example of just two of those plays, each of these from Day Three.

“6. Walton-McCullers-Alualu backup DL. Stevan Ridley in at RB. Backshoulder fade towards James Washington. Coty Sensabaugh knocks the ball out before Washington can secure it.

7. Third team DL in. Sayles-Frazier-Hooks. Rudolph looks for Washington on a fade again. Same result, Sensabaugh creating the incompletion. Defense dominates again, winning 5-2.”

It’s hard to see any of the top five corners being cut. Burns, Haden, Mike Hilton, and Sutton are all roster locks. I suppose you could create a scenario where Brian Allen doesn’t make it but it’s difficult to envision that given his potential. He’s off to a good camp too.

Where does Sensabaugh fit in? The team could keep six corners. That leaves them with carrying only four safeties, Marcus Allen’s roster spot doesn’t feel as secure as it did prior to camp, or they could go really heavy in the secondary and carry 11 DBs in total. That could work if they’re going to stay light at linebacker, a real possibility given the weakness on the outside.

His strong play is a great example of why teams don’t cut every veteran in the offseason just to save $500,000. Sometimes those players surprise. And if an injury happens, Sensabaugh will have a great chance to make the roster and be an excellent reserve cornerback while offering enough special teams value to make his roster spot worth it.