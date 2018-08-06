Keith Butler Offers High Praise For Terrell Edmunds

Asked who stood out for defensive coordinator Keith Butler and it didn’t take him more than a second to answer.

Terrell Edmunds.

It’s just another line of praise for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ first round pick. This one, obviously, more important than anyone else who has commented on his play so far.

Speaking with Steelers.com’s reporter Teresa Varley, Butler’s mind immediately jumped to the rookie when talking about defenders who’ve impressed.

“I think Terrell has done a good job for us,” Butler told Varley. “He likes the challenge of it. He’s done a good job of talking. He understands he’s a young guy, he’s willing to listen to the veterans. Talk with them. I think he’s done well.”

Butler also offered up similar praise for Morgan Burnett, noting they haven’t seen as much from him due to the hamstring injury he battled early in camp, but the work he has done is impressive.

Though a much maligned pick back in April’s draft, projected by many to go in the 2nd or 3rd round, Edmunds is off to a strong start in his NFL career. He’s been excellent in coverage, making plays on the ball, and already arguably the best athlete in that safety group. It’s worth cautioning the Steelers still haven’t played a game yet and a lot could – and probably will – change, but the praise he’s received has been justified.

Butler considered the communication to be off to an equally good start. Multiple players have talked about the increased chatter pre and post-snap. Bringing in guys like Burnett and Jon Bostic, who Mike Tomlin offered some rare praise for last week, are helping that cause.

It’s still unclear exactly what Edmunds’ role will be. If he starts, it’ll be overtaking Burnett, but there’s still a ways to go before that happens. Dime is a definite option, though I haven’t seen the Steelers run it in camp yet. They’ve used their 2-2-7 “dollar” package on several plays, getting Edmunds and Cam Sutton on the field, a package that will give Butler tons of flexibility and options in 2017.