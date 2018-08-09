Preseason 2018 Steelers Vs Eagles Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers are back on the football field for the first time since the middle of January, so even though major stars like Antonio Brown, Ben Roethlisberger, and Le’Veon Bell will not

be out on the field, there is still a lot of excitement over simply getting the season started.

Among the others who will not play are T.J. Watt, Bud Dupree, and Vance McDonald, all three key players for this season.

Coach Tomlin said Landry Jones and company (DeCastro, Al, JuJu, Conner, Rosie, etc) will play one or two series then Josh Dobbs will take over at QB. The plan is for Mason Rudolph to get the second half. — Missi Matthews (@missi_matthews) August 9, 2018

Maurkice Pouncey is also among those not playing, B.J. Finney starting at center. Matt Feiler at left guard for Ramon Foster and Chukes Okorafor at right tackle for Marcus Gilbert. Quadree Henderson returned the opening kickoff about 17 yards to the 16. On first down, James Conner rushed for eight yards through the middle, but Fletcher Cox beat David DeCastro on second down to sack Landry Jones on second down. Now third and 11, Conner caught a screen pass short of the first.

Morgan Burnett recorded the first defensive tackle of the year, stopping Jay Ajayi after a draw up the middle for four after a punt. Nate Sudfeld skied the second-down pass out of bounds feeling pressure. Now third and six, a bad throw was picked off by Coty Sensabaugh, running a trap coverage.

Taking over from the 39, Jones was sacked again with a lot of pressure. Conner struggled to pick up the blitz, but two other defenders were there. Now second and 19, a bubble screen to Jaylen Samuels gained only about a yard. On third and very long, a short pass to Jesse James only picked up two yards.

Jordan Berry got off a good punt with Marcus Tucker fielding it at the one-yard line. The returner bluffed as though he were receiving the ball, but the young receiver displayed awareness and kept his toes off the goal line.

From the one, Jon Bostic and Burnett both missed tackles on Ajayi as the running back picked up 23. Sudfeld found Dalls Goedert on the following play off play action as the tight end rolled opposite down the field.

From midfield, Corey Clement picked up five yards between the tackles and then six for a new set of downs with the nose tackle on the field. Goedert dropped the pass on the following play. Bostic on the run blitz was able to get first contact on Clement for a loss of four. On third and 14 from the 43, Ajayi couldn’t get out of the backfield, Farrington Huguenin the primary tackler.

Henderson fielded the punt for a fair catch just outside the 10.