Preseason 2018 Steelers Vs Eagles Live Update And Discussion Thread – Second Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers take a 22-14 lead into the second half, with Landry Jones and Joshua Dobbs both connecting on explosive-play touchdowns, to JuJu Smith-Schuster and Damoun Patterson, respectively. In both cases, the receivers made nice plays on the ball. Add in a short touchdown run by Fitzgerald Toussaint to complete the scoring.

The second half figures to be dominated (at least in terms of snaps) by rookie Mason Rudolph. James Washington was pretty quiet in the first half, but working with his old teammate may give him some life.

On the opening kickoff, the Steelers drew a hold. From the 11, the runner dashed up the middle, losing the ball, but the Eagles recovered. Olasunkanmi Adeniyi in the game helped make the tackle for loss on the following play. The rookie picked up a strip sack against Jordan Mailata, Javon Hargrave recovering.

From the 16, Stevan Ridley was stopped after a yard. Again for little gain on second down. Now third and long, Rudolph looked for Tevin Jones over the middle, who dropped the ball. Chris Boswell made it 25-14.

The defense quickly forced a third and long on the following possession. On third and nine, Callahan was chased out of the pocket by Keion Adams, Adeniyi also getting pressure, as he threw it away. Adeniyi was flagged for holding on the ensuing punt.

Rudolph’s first connection was to Patterson for the corner for 13 yards. After a deep shot to Patterson, it was Ridley on the ground for about seven. On third and three, the rookie’s pass was incomplete under pressure, forcing a punt. Wile’s punt was fielded for no return at the nine.

One big play on the ground led to one in the air, but near midfield, a bad snap resulted in a loss of 17. Now second and 27 at the 29, Callahan nearly connected with tight end Richard Rodgers down the field. On third down, the quarterback’s scrambling ultimately led to throwing the ball away. There wasn’t much on the long punt for Justin Thomas.

An inside screen to Ridley picked up about 15 on a second and 13 play. After a couple yards on the ground, and an incomplete pass, it was third and eight. Rudolph connected with Washington in a combat catch situation on a free play. A jump ball puts the ball at the Eagles’ 24.

After a bad snap exchange, Rudolph completed to Pharaoh McKever for a short gain. Now third and nine, Rudolph looked for Patterson in the end zone but the pass was broken up on a skinny post. The pass may have been a little long. Boswell made it 28-14.

Christian Scotland-Williamson just got introduced to the NFL with a big hit after catching a short pass, but he did hold on for five. On second down, Rudolph handed off to Ridley, who fought for about four. He came up just short on the third-down attempt based on the initial spot. On fourt hand an inch, Jaylen Samuels picked up the first.

Rudolph and Patterson connected again down the field, but the receiver stayed down after taking a hit low. Patterson came back for a third-down catch short of the first that set up Boswell for his third field goal, making it 31-14.

After the defense forced a three and out, a couple of short gains on the ground led to Rudolph taking a sack and losing the ball, but the Steelers recovered. Wile’s punt was failed at the 23 and returned 10 yards.

The Eagles began marching down the field on the following drive, connecting on a couple of chunk plays. From the Steelers’ 35, Callahan tossed a wild pass into the end zone, out of bounds. Now third down, however, he did connect to get the conversion.

With 2:13 left to play, Treggs took a lick from three Steelers. Smallwood was strung out on second and two, Malik Golden breaking up a third-down pass in the end zone. Adeiniy was flagged for being offside on fourth and two. Callahan’s wild pass under pressure from Adams and Adeniyi was incomplete in the back of the end zone. A few runs to kill the clock ended the game with a win for the Steelers.