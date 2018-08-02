Steelers 2018 Training Camp: 7th Practice Live Blog And Highlights – Thursday 8/2

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the fields of Saint Vincent College Thursday for their seventh training camp practice of the 2018 season and our very own Alex Kozora, as usual, will be in attendance for the team’s fifth session in pads. Throughout the day, I will live blog his tweets along with all of the other great tweets and social media posts from other sources that are posted. Just a reminder that you might want to refresh this page often and look for Alex’s full recap of Thursday’s practice later on in the evening. We’ll follow that up later this evening with a special edition of The Terrible Podcast.