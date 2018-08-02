Steelers Camp Injury Report: AB Sent Back To Pittsburgh To Have ‘Minor Injury’ Evaluated

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown missed a second consecutive training camp practice on Thursday and while head coach Mike Tomlin said after the session was over that his star pass catcher had been sent back to Pittsburgh to get whatever it is that is ailing him further examined, he wouldn’t reveal what the injury is and didn’t seem overly concerned about the seriousness of it.

“Not a whole lot new on the injury front. The guys that have been out for a number of days, we sent a couple of these guys into the city to be evaluated,” Tomlin said after Thursdays practice. “Antonio Brown went in to be evaluated. I’ll have more information, but again, largely, it probably could be characterized as a day-to-day type deal.”

Tomlin was then asked what kind of injury Brown is dealing with and he still wouldn’t reveal it.

“Just a day to day, minor injury, nothing to speak of,” Tomlin said.

According to Pro Football Talk, Brown had a strained quadriceps muscle evaluated and he’s expected to return to practice within a few days.

In addition to Brown sitting out on Thursday, outside linebacker T.J. Watt (hamstring), tight end Vance McDonald (foot) and tackle Alejandro Villanueva (shoulder?) did as well. Tomlin didn’t seem to let on that any of those players are dealing with serious injures.

Backup wide receiver Marcus Tucker (ankle) rolled an ankle during Thursday’s practice and Tomlin said he thought he failed to finish the session. Additionally, the Steelers head coach said that safeties Morgan Burnett (hamstring) and Sean Davis (groin) are still trying to work themselves back to full participation status.

Guard Ramon Foster (knee) also remains sidelined as does wide receiver Eli Rogers (knee/PUP). Neither are expected to practice in the near future.