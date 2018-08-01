Steelers Camp Injury Report: Brown, Villanueva, Washington All Day-To-Day As Of Wednesday

While the Pittsburgh Steelers were able to get a few ailing players back on Wednesday such as wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and outside linebacker Olasunkanmi Adeniyi, a few others either failed to work or left the session early, according to head coach Mike Tomlin.

“We had a couple of guys with minor injuries that are being evaluated,” Tomlin said at the conclusion of Wednesday’s training camp practice at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe. “They all could be probably characterized as day-to-day: Antonio Brown (undisclosed), [Alejandro] Villanueva (undisclosed), [James] Washington (undisclosed).

Wide receiver Antonio Brown didn’t even attempt to practice on Wednesday and it’s unclear as to what his ailment is. As for tackle Alejandro Villanueva and rookie wide receiver James Washington, the former might have a minor bicep injury while the latter appeared to have suffered an injured foot during Wednesday’s session. Both started the day but failed to finish.

Tomlin did not mention tight end Ryan Malleck (undisclosed) after practice. He left the field on Wednesday with an undisclosed injury. The head coach did say, however, that a few previously injured players are slowly beginning to work themselves back.

“We had a number of guys that missed Monday that was able to work in a partial capacity today working their way back with minor day-to day-things: Morgan Burnett, Artie Burns, Sean Davis all worked in the partial capacity,” Tomlin said.

Morgan Burnett has been dealing with a hamstring injury while Artie Burns and Sean Davis both might be nursing groin strains.

Outside linebacker T.J. Watt (hamstring), tight end Vance McDonald (foot) and guard Ramon Foster (knee) all failed to practice on Wednesday. Foster will be sidelined for the next four to five weeks and Tomlin did not offer an update on McDonald or Watt following Wednesday’s practice.

Wide receiver Eli Rogers, who remains on the team’s Active PUP list, was doing some running on the side Wednesday. There’s no time table yet for when he’ll start practicing.