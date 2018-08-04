Steelers Injury Report: AB, Others Remain Day-To-Day On Saturday

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now wrapped up their ninth training camp practice of 2018 and the Saturday session art Saint Vincent College in Latrobe featured the team not being in full pads for a change. After practice ended, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin somewhat addressed the overall health of his team.

“Had a number of guys that missed today with what can be characterized as day-to-day like injuries – Joe Haden, Brian Allen,” Tomlin said. “Hey-Bey [Darrius Heyward-Bey], didn’t finish practice and JuJu [Smith-Schuster] didn’t finish practice. Hopefully, we’ll get those guys back out here tomorrow. No new news on any of the other things that I’ve mentioned in greater detail with some of the guys that are out. Bud Dupree did have a concussion, so he’s in the protocol. We’ll do what’s appropriate there in terms of getting him back when he’s ready to go. The rest of the things are camp-related-type things so we’ll continue to push through those things.”

In addition to Bud Dupree, Joe Haden and Brian Allen all sitting out on Saturday, tackle Chukwuma Okorafor (shoulder), Antonio Brown (quad), Coty Sensabaugh (back), Vance McDonald (foot), outside linebacker T.J. Watt (hamstring) and wide receiver Marcus Tucker (ankle) all sat out the session as well. Tomlin was pressed to say if he knew when Brown might return to practice and the head coach wouldn’t say.

“Nah, it’s day to day like some of the others,” Tomlin said. “We’ll, we’ll keep you informed as the circumstances from a health standpoint changes.”

A few players who were rested Friday night such as quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, center Maurkice Pouncey and defensive lineman Cameron Heyward, returned to practice Saturday.

The Steelers will be back on the practice fields Sunday and are then scheduled to be off on Monday.