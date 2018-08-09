Steelers Injury Report: B.J. Finney Suffers Quad Contusion

B.J. Finney left mid-way through the Pittsburgh Steelers preseason opener. In his post-game press conference, Mike Tomlin seemed to offer some sliver of good news, calling it a “quad contusion.” Finney has already been filling in for the injured Ramon Foster, who will miss the rest of the preseason with a bone bruise in his right knee.

It seems Finney’s injury was the only significant one of the game. Good news overall for a team coming out of their first game. Of course, several Steelers were held out due to injury. Pittsburgh was without OLBs T.J. Watt (left hamstring) and Bud Dupree (concussion). Vance McDonald was held out due to a foot injury suffered early in camp. Several other players, including Ben Roethlisberger, Maurkice Pouncey, and Joe Haden, were rested.

Right tackle Marcus Gilbert missed due to the birth of his child, a baby boy that Gilbert posted to Instagram during the game.

Two players Mike Tomlin said he’d leave the light on for did play. OLB Keion Adams and CB Brian Allen, who missed with undisclosed injuries, played Thursday night.

Earlier this week, Tomlin hinted at hoping to get several injured players back on the field for when the Steelers return to training camp on Saturday.