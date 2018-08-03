Steelers Injury Report: Dupree In Concussion Protocol Following Friday Night Practice

The Pittsburgh Steelers held their annual Friday Night Lights practice at Latrobe Memorial Stadium Friday night and after it was over head coach Mike Tomlin addressed some new injuries.

“Few bumps and bruises along the way not anything of any significance,” Tomlin started. “Held [Darrius} Heyward-Bey out there with a little bit of back or neck discomfort. Bud Dupree is in the protocol, we’ll see where that goes. [Chukwuma] Okorafor had a minor shoulder, [Coty] Sensabaugh a minor back, day-to-day like things. If it changes, I’ll let you know.”

In addition to those players, several others who were already dealing with ailments failed to practice again Friday night. That list of players included tight end Vance McDonald (foot), outside linebacker T.J. Watt (hamstring), wide receiver Antonio Brown (quad), wide receiver Marcus Tucker (ankle), and guard Ramon Foster (knee). Tomlin didn’t have any new news on those players after Fridays practice, however.

“No news on any of the other fronts from a health standpoint,” Tomlin said.

Tomlin gave several veteran players Friday night off and that included quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, center Maurkice Pouncey and defensive lineman Cameron Heyward.

Several of the Steelers defensive backs who have been dealing with minor inures were able to get good work in Friday night, according to Tomlin.

“Getting good participation from some of those guys working their way back, some of those defensive backs that have missed a couple days. [Morgan] Burnett, Artie Burns, Sean Davis we’re full participants today and that’s a good thing,” Tomlin said.

The Steelers will be back at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe on Saturday for their ninth practice of training camp.