Steelers Injury Report: Multiple Players Remain Sidelined Sunday With Day-To-Day Ailments

The Pittsburgh Steelers held their tenth training cap practice of 2018 on Sunday at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe and several players sat out the weather interrupted session with injuries.

Missing Sunday’s practice, according to our very own Alex Kozora, were wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), wide receiver Antonio Brown (quad), outside linebacker T.J. Watt (hamstring), outside linebacker Bud Dupree (concussion), wide receiver Marcus Tucker (ankle), tight end Vance McDonald (foot), cornerback Brian Allen (undisclosed), cornerback Joe Haden (undisclosed), outside linebacker Keion Adams (undisclosed) and Ramon Foster (knee).

While the list of injured players has grown quite long the last week, head coach Mike Tomlin indicated after Sundays practice was over that quite a few might return to action on Tuesday as the team has Monday off..

“Guys still sorting through some day-to-day injuries. Nothing is new on that front. I anticipate us getting a number of these guys back on Tuesday,” Tomlin said.

On a positive note tackle Chukwuma Okorafor and cornerback Coty Sensabaugh both returned to practice on Sunday.

Tackle Marcus Gilbert and guard David DeCastro also sat out on Sunday but Tomlin indicated after the session that he had just given them the day off in order to see the less experienced offensive linemen work more during the certain drills.

“I know how DeCastro and Gilbert are going to function in short yardage and goal-line as I’ve been looking at it for a decent period of time. I thought it would be more significant to see some of those others,” Tomlin said after practice