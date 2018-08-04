Steelers Release First Meaningless Preseason Depth Chart Of 2018

The Pittsburgh Steelers will play their first preseason game of 2018 Thursday night against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field and that means the team had to file a depth chart ahead of that contest taking place. As usual, the first preseason depth chart released this year by head coach Mike Tomlin isn’t worth the internet ink used to create it.

As you can see below, the first depth chart of the 2018 preseason is basically done to first reflect seniority with the team and then years played in the league.

While some will try to point to Tyler Matakevich being listed ahead of Jon Bostic as being significant, it really isn’t. In all honesty, Matakevich being listed ahead of Bostic should have been expected being as the former is a carryover from the 2017 team.

Perhaps the most interesting thing on this entire depth chart is that cornerback Cameron Sutton is listed as the backup punt returner behind wide receiver Antonio Brown. Even so, Sutton isn’t likely to be the only player allowed to return punts during the preseason.

Have fun looking at this depth chart but please don’t use it as anything more than a quickly thrown together roster sheet. The same goes for the other three forthcoming preseason depth charts.