Steelers Sign T Zach Banner, Waive T Kyle Meadows As Injured

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a few transactions ahead of their Sunday training camp practice and they included one offensive lineman being waived as injured and another being signed to the 90-man roster to take his place

Waived injured on Sunday was tackle Kyle Meadows, who was signed to the 90-man roster just 10 days ago. Signed to take his place on the 90-man roster was tackle Zach Banner, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers in late May.

Banner, who was originally drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the fourth-round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of USC, ultimately spent his rookie season with the Cleveland Browns after being claimed off waivers from the Colts by them last September. The Browns, however, waived Banner this past March and the Panthers quickly claimed him.

Banner started 37 of 39 career games at USC. He measured in at the 2017 scouting combine at 6083, 353-pounds. Banner will wear #69.

Assuming Meadows clears waivers, he’ll then revert back to the Steelers Reserve/Injured list. From there, the Steelers could decide to work out an injury settlement with him over the course of the next several days. If they don’t, he will remain on the Reserve/Injured list at a reduced Paragraph 5 salary.

We have signed OL Zach Banner to a one-year contract, and waived/injured OL Kyle Meadows. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 12, 2018

