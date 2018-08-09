Steelers Vs. Eagles 2018 Preseason Week 1: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2018 Preseason Game No. 1
Pittsburgh Steelers (0-0) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (0-0)
Date: Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018
Kickoff: 7 p.m. ET
Site: Lincoln Financial Field (69,176) • Philadelphia, Pa.
Playing Surface: Natural Grass
TV Coverage: CBS-TV (locally KDKA-TV, channel 2) & NFL Network
Announcers: Bob Pompeani (play-by-play), Charlie Batch (color analyst), and Missi Matthews (sideline)
Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)
Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analyst), Craig Wolfley (sideline)
Odds Line: Eagles -3
Steelers Injured Players
WR Eli Rogers (knee, PUP)
WR Antonio Brown (quad)
G Ramon Foster (knee)
OLB T.J. Watt (hamstring)
OLB Bud Dupree (concussion)
TE Vance McDonald (foot)
OLB Keion Adams (undisclosed)
CB Brian Allen (undisclosed)
Steelers 2018 Preseason Offensive Player Spotlight For Week 1: TE Bucky Hodges
Steelers 2018 Preseason Defensive Player Spotlight For Week 1: OLB Olasunkanmi Adeniyi
Weather:
Game Release:Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles (Aug. 9) Game Release