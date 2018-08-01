Steelers WR Antonio Brown Sits Out Wednesday’s Training Camp Practice

The Pittsburgh Steelers sixth training camp practice is now underway it appears as though wide receiver Antonio Brown won’t be participating in it.

According to our very own Alex Kozora, Brown is acting as though he has been given Wednesday off. Brown hasn’t missed very many practices over the years so it’s big news whenever he sits one out.

With practice just getting underway it’s still too hard to tell which players are limited and when ones are full participants. With that said, Kozora reports that tight end Vance McDonald (foot) and outside linebacker T.J. Watt (hamstring) are both sitting out Wednesday’s practice. Both players have been nursing their minor injuries for a few days now.

Additionally, he reports that cornerback Artie Burns (groin?), safety Morgan Burnett (hamstring) and safety Sean Davis (groin?) aren’t likely to be full participants on Wednesday.

While wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) dressed for practice and went through some 7-on-7 work, Kozora doesn’t think he’ll be a full participant later today in the team portion. (UPDATE: JuJu is in team portion)

We’ll give you a full injury report later in the day after practice is over and head coach Mike Tomlin has talked to the media.