TE Ryan Malleck Reverts To Steelers IR After Clearing Waivers

The Pittsburgh Steelers waived tight end Ryan Malleck as injured earlier this week with an undisclosed injury and as expected, the former undrafted free agent out of Virginia Tech has now reverted to the team’s Reserve/Injured list after going unclaimed on Friday.

Malleck was signed by the Steelers in early June after the tight end Jake McGee was lost for the season due to an Achilles injury suffered during an OTA practice.

This is Malleck’s second stint with the Steelers as he had previously spent time with them in 2017 after being signed to a futures contract. Malleck, however, was waived by the Steelers in May of 2017.

With Malleck now on the team’s Reserve/Injured list, we’ll have to see if the team works out an injury settlement with him in the next several days. If they fail to do so, he might remain on the list quite a while on a split salary depending on the severity of his injury and if the Steelers want to keep him around past this season.

Currently, Malleck joins McGee, tackle Jerald Hawkins and cornerback Trey Johnson on the Steelers Reserve/Injured list.