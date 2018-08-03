The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Injury Report, New TE Bucky Hodges, Helmet Rule, Special Teams & More

Season 9, Episode 4 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Friday show, David Todd and I get things started by talking about football now being back with the 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame game being played Thursday night.

We go over the Pittsburgh Steelers updated training camp list of injured players that now includes wide receiver Antonio Brown. Additionally, we talk about the Steelers transactions that took place on Thursday and quickly profile new tight end Bucky Hodges.

Will wide receiver Eli Rogers start the 2018 regular season on the Steelers Reserve/PUP list? David and I discuss the possibility of that happening based entirely on when he had his ACL surgery and what general manager Kevin Colbert had to say about the former undrafted free agent a few days ago.

The implementation of the new helmet lowering rule is sure to be a talking point during the preseason so David and I hit on that subject and how it is written.

The Steelers had two players rank high on Pro Football Focus for their special teams play last season so David and I go over who they are in addition to a few other current players and what their impacts may or not be on special teams in 2018.

We close this show out with a look ahead at the Steelers Friday Night Lights practice that will take place later in the evening. We also discuss how many offensive snaps quarterback Landry Jones should and ultimately will play during the preseason.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

