The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Possibly Extending Boswell, Bell Clubbing, Camp Continuing On & More

Season 9, Episode 3 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Wednesday show, David Todd and I get things started by talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers possibly extending the contract of kicker Chris Boswell between now and the start of the regular season. We review his path to the Steelers a few years ago and more.

Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell was working on his hand strength in a strip club a few nights ago so David and I discuss the reaction to that in addition to how he’s likely viewed now by most of the team’s fanbase.

How important is the first third of training camp related to the remaining two-thirds? We try to have a conversation about that in addition to going over how hard it is to get new players up-to-speed after camp and the preseason is over. That stems from a few quotes Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert recently had concerning the possibility of the team signing another veteran inside linebacker at some point.

Will the Steelers cornerbacks switch sides more in 2018? We have a brief conversation about that topic.

We go over a few league-wide stats related to team’s who keep three quarterbacks on their 53-man roster as a continuation of our Monday talk about Steelers quarterback Joshua Dobbs.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

We invite feedback and questions and they can be sent to theterriblepodcast[[AT]]gmail.com and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast.

