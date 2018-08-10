Season 9, Episode 7 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Friday show, Alex Kozora sits in for David Todd and we get right to recapping the Pittsburgh Steelers Thursday night preseason game win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

After talking about the lone injury head coach Mike Tomlin discussed after the game, Alex and I start with an overview of what we saw on the offensive side of the football Thursday night for the Steelers and make sure to focus in on the play of the three quarterbacks and the wide receivers.

After reviewing what all happened offensively Thursday night, Alex and our turn our collective attention to the defensive side of the football. We talk about the Steelers multiple turnovers the defense forced in addition to discussing the play of several individual players throughout the contest.

We close out this show by talking about the reported defective football that was found and removed from the Thursday night game.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

Thanks for listening and don’t forget to call or email with questions or comments and please pass us along to your friends!

The new message hotline is (814) 429-YINZ

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Vs. Eagles Preseason Game Recap, Defective Ball Report & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2018-aug-10-episode-1046

As always we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two Daves talking Steelers football. Download it to your iPod or mp3 player and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions and they can be sent to theterriblepodcast[[AT]]gmail.com and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can follow David on Twitter @DavidMTodd and me @Steelersdepot You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 7 of Season 9 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n