The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Vs. Eagles Preview, Quadree Henderson, Kickoff Strategy & More

Season 9, Episode 6 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Wednesday show, David Todd and I get things started by talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers upcoming preseason game Thursday night against the Philadelphia Eagles, their first exhibition contest of 2018.

We go over what Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had to say Tuesday during his press conference as it relates to the quarterbacks who will play and the injured players who will sit the game out.

We move on to discuss what we’re both interested in seeing Thursday night and that includes us going through all position groups. We discuss who we think should play when it comes to the starters on both sides of the football.

Steelers rookie wide receiver Quadree Henderson is slated to get first crack at punt and kickoff returns Thursday night so David and I discuss that topic in addition to talking some about how the new kickoff rule might play into strategy and if it will produce a longer return average.

We go over a few predictions for stars of the game on both sides of the football to close things out in addition to discussing some minor news tidbits from around the NFL.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

