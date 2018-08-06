The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers WR Corps, Browns Preview, Gruden On Bryant, Colbert HOF Worthy & More

Season 9, Episode 5 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Monday show, David Todd and I get things started by talking about the article that Dr. Melanie Friedlander recently wrote about the surgery rehab of Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Eli Rogers and him likely starting the regular season on Reserve/PUP.

That discussion about Rogers results in us comparing the Steelers wide receiver depth chart to that of the New England Patriots.

We move along in this show to talk about how former Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant seems to be fitting in with the Oakland Raiders and their new head coach Jon Gruden. We also compare Gruden’s coaching style to that of Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.

The Cleveland Browns were back in the news Sunday night with them trading wide receiver Corey Coleman to the Buffalo Bills. We discuss that move and provide a soft season preview of the Browns with a quick look at their roster.

Is Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert already Hall of Fame worthy? Does he need to win at least one more Super Bowl to become a slam dunk candidate? We discuss that topic at the end of this show.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

