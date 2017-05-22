Hot Topics

    2017 Offseason Questions: Is Six Receivers A Foregone Conclusion?

    By Matthew Marczi May 22, 2017 at 08:35 am


    The 2016 season is unfortunately over, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are now embarking upon their latest offseason journey, heading back to the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, formerly known and still referred to as the ‘South Side’ facility of Heinz Field. While the postseason is now behind us, there is plenty left to discuss.

    And there are plenty of questions left unanswered as well. The offseason is just really the beginning phase of the answer-seeking process, which is lasts all the way through the Super Bowl for teams fortunate enough to reach that far.

    You can rest assured that we have the questions, and we will be monitoring the developments in the offseason as they develop, and beyond, looking for the answers as we look to evaluate the makeup of the Steelers as they try to navigate their way back to the Super Bowl, after reaching the AFC Championship game last season for the first time in more than half a decade.

    Question: Should we already assume that the Steelers are going to carry six wide receivers on the 53-man roster?

    There is no position on the Steelers’ roster that has been more thoroughly addressed this offseason than wide receiver. While they may have lost Markus Wheaton from last season, they added Justin Hunter in free agency, they got Martavis Bryant back from suspension, and they drafted JuJu Smith-Schuster in the second round.


    Adding them to the mix of Antonio Brown, Sammie Coates, Darrius Heyward-Bey, Cobi Hamilton, Eli Rogers, and Demarcus Ayers, we are talking about potentially nine rosterable talents. All eight of them, of course, aside from the rookie, have been on rosters before, after all.

    Because of this, it has seemed to be a foregone conclusion that the Steelers are going to choose to carry six wide receivers on the 53-man roster this year, which is not something that they often do. It requires that the back end be filled with special-teams contributors, but they do have that in players like Coates and Heyward-Bey.

    Setting aside the fact that injuries can play an obvious role in this discussion, the Steelers could, for example, consider trading a wide receiver in order to address a position with less depth. They have a recent history of trading both picks and players in order to do so. They traded a player for a running back in 2013, and a pick for two cornerbacks and a kicker in the past two years.

    Or, of course, they could simply have more needs at other positions. Perhaps there is an extra outside linebacker or cornerback that they would rather hold on to. Maybe even another defensive lineman, or a tight end, especially if they were to trade for one, or sign one.

    I must admit that it seems awfully reasonable to believe that they will carry six wide receivers this year. There’s just too much talent to suggest it’s not a very realistic possibility. But is it a foregone conclusion before we even get into training camp?

    • AndyR34

      I don’t think it is a forgone conclusion, but I do think it highly likely. I also think, barring injury, that Hunter, Cobi, and Ayers are the ones on the outside looking in.

    • steelburg

      I wasn’t sure it would happen with Green on the roster just because I felt like we would keep 4 TE’s. But I do now think it’s a forgone conclusion. I agree with AndyR34 that Hunter, Hamilton, and Ayers are on the outside looking in. But I’m hoping Huntee can prove he is an upgrade over DHB on both special teams and as a WR. My six consist of AB, Bryant, Rogers, Juju, Coates, and DHB. I could see Hunter moving either DHB or Coates off the roster.

    • VaDave

      Spot on Andy. Agreed on your trio facing doom. You can’t go wrong trading for picks ( see the Patriots), even giving up picks for proven players is low risk. But it is really rare when we trade a player or players for player, or even players for a player. I can’t remember the last time we have swapped just player for player.

    • Matt Correll

      I think they will definitely have 6 WRs on the roster– especially given the fact that a number of them are really good ST players (Coates, DHB). AB, Bryant, and Ju Ju are locks. Coates, DHB, Rogers, Ayers, Hunter, Hamilton… not all of them are making it, but I can’t see four of the six getting cut. I could see 2-3, but not 4. My prediction is Coates, Rogers and DHB make the 53.

    • falconsaftey43

      We swapped Adrian Robinson for Felix Jones with the Eagles a few years ago. Those are the most common type of player for player swap, two guys that were going to be cut by respective teams, that happen to align with the other teams depth needs. Like this year I wouldn’t be shocked to see a WR for TE/ILB/S swap at the end of preseason.

    • VaDave

      Thanks FS. My memory does get a bit foggy from time to time. BTW, is it safe to say we don’t do it often?

    • John Bennett

      They carry six WR’s and 3TE’s with one TE on the PS and maybe 1 WR. What about Severin?

    • falconsaftey43

      yeah, only Steelers one I can think of. Eagles did it last year with a backup OL for a WR I know, but really doesn’t happen often.

    • John

      They brought in Hunter for some reason. They obviously thought he provides somwthing they did not have before. They aren’t going to trust Martavis all year so even if what Hunter brings is backup skills to Bryant then he should make the roster.

    • blackandgoldBullion

      6 on the 53 is guaranteed. Even though 1 will not get a helmet on game day. Something would have to drastically change for it to be otherwise. They could acquire someone or trade someone, but that is rare for the Steelers.

    • Ace

      That will be the six right there. They aren’t going to cut ties with Sammie yet, not after what he did those first 5 games last year. He was on his way to a 60 catch 1200 yard season. Would be foolish for fans to forget how great he was. To me they will carry 6 and that last spot will be between DHB and Hunter with DHB being the favorite.

    • Ace

      Forgot about that one. Both teams took an L on that didn’t they. Man Felix had potential, he was one of those three Arkansas backs right, him, the white guy, and some other dude. So Blessed to have Bell after sitting through Dwyer, Redman, Felix, Tate, Mendenhall, Russell, Archer etc.

    • steelburg

      I agree.